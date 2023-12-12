Several displaced after six units damaged in Brown Deer apartment fire

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Multiple people are displaced after six apartment units were damaged in a fire in Brown Deer on Tuesday.

According to North Shore Fire/Rescue, crews were dispatched to 4475 W. Dean Road shortly before 11 a.m. Responding crews found a fire in a second-floor apartment of an approximate 48-unit apartment complex.

The building was quickly evacuated and the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Three occupants of the fire apartment were evaluated for smoke inhalation. All three refused transport to the hospital.

Six of the apartments are not currently habitable, officials say. The American Red Cross is working to provide temporary relocation assistance. Damage estimates are pending.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Brown Deer Police Department, Milwaukee County Transit, and WE Energies.

