SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point prepares to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open

Wisconsin's golf boom shows no signs of slowing down, and now SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is already preparing for the U.S. Senior Open.

The U.S. Senior Open is set for June 29 through July 2, 2023.

"They say, you're on the clock," SentryWorld General Manager Mike James says. "Sentry World is now on the clock. We saw a great championship at Saucon Valley a couple of weeks ago and that was fun. But that Monday, it was 'okay, we're on the clock. Let's go to work.'"

With that, the famous 16th flower hole will be showcased 11 months from now.

"This is a significant championship," James says. "Right away when you step on the grounds, this is big. This is the major championship for players 50 and older."

SentryWorld reduced the fairways roughly by half, and they're hoping for a home state hero.

"There's something about us Wisconsites, (we) love our players, our guys out there. Jerry Kelly's had three top 10 finishes in the last five that he's played in," James says. "Steve Stricker won in 2019, almost won couple of weeks ago. Wisconsinites would love to see their hometown guys battling it down the stretch and one of them hoisting that trophy."

This time a chance for Central Wisconsin, and the state, to show what it has.

"From a golf destination state standpoint, Wisconsin arguably is the leader in the country," James says. "Wisconsin is just a hotbed for great golf and great public golf."

Wisconsin's recent string of hosting major golf events began with the 1998 U.S. Women's Open at Blackwolf Run. Now 25 years later, it continues all over the state.

