Sendik's raises food donations for Feeding America

Posted at 6:56 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 19:57:28-05

MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s Food Market announced on Tuesday that it has donated over 410,000 meals to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

From August through October, Sendik’s raised contributions from customers, employees, and other community members across 17 stores in southeast Wisconsin. In total, over 110,000 pounds of food was raised, including potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and other pantry staples.

“We are humbled by the dedication of our Sendik's associates and the generosity of our Sendik's customers to help us reach this amount in just three short months,” said Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.“We're thrilled to get this donation to Feeding America right before the holidays so they can do what they do best -- get this food into the hands of people in need as quickly as possible.”

