Senate to OK allowing government to kill beavers, muskrats

Manuel Valdes/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014, photo, a tagged young beaver explores water hole near Ellensburg, Wash., after he and his family were relocated by a team from the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. Environmental advocates in New Mexico are pushing for the state to change its policies around beavers, the pesky animals they say provide ecological benefits for river and stream. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports on June 29, 2019, WildEarth Guardians and other groups want New Mexico wildlife officials to rethink how it manages beaver populations, including policy revisions on beaver removal and relocation. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 12:54:44-04

MADISON — The state Senate is set to approve a bill that would allow government officials to shoot beavers and muskrats causing damage near a roadway.

Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate a wild animal that is causing damage but bars anyone from opening fire within 50 feet of the center of a road.

Under the Republican-authored bill, the DNR or a local government agent could shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill Wednesday.

The Assembly passed it Tuesday.

