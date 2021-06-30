Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senate kills business equipment tax, sends bill to Evers

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Olson
<p>CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Top tax benefits of home ownership
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:48:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has sent a bill that would eliminate a tax on business equipment to Gov. Tony Evers.

The measure would eliminate the so-called personal property tax, a tax business pay on items such as furniture and machinery, on Jan. 1, 2022. The Senate passed the measure Wednesday and sent it on to Evers. The Assembly passed the bill late Tuesday night.

The state budget includes includes $202 million for local governments to offset the lost revenue. Assembly Republicans amended the bill Tuesday to backfill the state transportation fund with $20 million this fiscal year and $44 million every subsequent fiscal year to offset the loss of tax revenue from railroad equipment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW