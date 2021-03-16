Menu

Sen. Ron Johnson rules out run for Wisconsin governor in 2022

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:32:19-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor in 2022, but he remains undecided about whether to seek a third term in the Senate.

“I have no idea who started that rumor, but if I run for anything, it’s not going to be for governor,” Johnson said in response to a question from conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. “So anybody considering governor, you’re not going to have me entering any kind of primary for governor.”

Johnson himself floated the possibility of a run for governor back in 2019 when he was asked about it and responded “Never say never.”

Numerous Republicans are considering running for governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not yet said whether he will seek a second term.

Johnson had pledged in 2016 not to seek a third term in the Senate, but he’s since rescinded that and said in recent days that he may not make a decision for several more months.

Johnson has been doing numerous interviews in recent days to explain this comments saying he wasn’t afraid of insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January, but he would have been concerned had they been Black Lives Matter protesters. The comments were denounced as racist, while Johnson said he was speaking about the rioters, not their race.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
