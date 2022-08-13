Sen. Ron Johnson responds to news of judge unsealing warrant in Mar-a-Lago raid

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said he believes the search of former President Donald Trump's home "was probably not necessary" after it was revealed classified documents were found inside.

On Friday, a U.S. District Court unsealed a search warrant that said among boxes of evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago, there were 11 "sets" of classified records.

Speaking to media at the Wisconsin State Fair, Johnson said it would be difficult to comment not knowing what documents were seized or the level of classification.

But he called the raid "overreach."

"I would still say that this was probably not necessary," he said. "I think, just the unprecedented nature searching a former president's house with a search warrant. Should've been able to work these things out. Sounds like the president was cooperating with the justice department."

After the raid on Monday, Johnson responded on Twitter by saying "One more example of a two-tiered system of justice."

He also said Friday that Mar-a-Lago is a "pretty safe place."

"It has secret service protection," Johnson said. " Sound like these documents might have been in a safe."

When asked if he's seeking Trump's support in the November mid-term, Johnson said he's "never asked for anybody's endorsement."

On Nov. 8, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will challenge Johnson to hold onto his seat after Barnes prevailed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

While Johnson met with constituents at the State Fair on Friday, Barnes was in Madison alongside Senator Tammy Baldwin speaking with women voters.

Earlier this week, Barnes joined Governor Tony Evers, who announced his bid for a second term.

"We will make the right to make your own decisions about your own healthcare and your own body the law of the land in this country," said Barnes at the Evers event.

Both Barnes and Johnson cruised to easy primary victories.

Their race is being closely followed as the Democrats fight to maintain narrow control of the Senate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip