Sen. Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Mar 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denies that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn’t concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January, but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.

RELATED: Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist

The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. But Johnson, in an interview Monday on WISN-AM, said “there’s no racism involved.” He says, “It has nothing to do with race, it has everything to do with riots.”

