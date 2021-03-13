Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
ron johnson
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 16:14:46-05

MILWAUKEE — Critics of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.

Speaking with with nationally syndicated conservative radio show host Joe Pagliarulo on Thursday, Johnson said he knew the Trump supporters were people who love the country and respect law enforcement.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat who is Black, was among those who called Johnson’s comments “totally racist" and ridiculous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku