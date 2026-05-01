Sen Baldwin and Democrats push to end U.S.-Iran war at 60-day mark

The U.S.-Iran military conflict has reached the 60-day mark as Democratic lawmakers continue pushing to end the war, with gas prices surging past $4 a gallon — and the Pentagon placing the cost of the war at $25 billion.

The Strait of Hormuz remains under U.S. blockade as the political battle over the war intensifies in Washington.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has been among the most vocal critics, calling the war illegal.

"The President, as Commander-in-Chief, has the authority to use military force if we are under attack, or imminent threat of attack. Nothing like that was present when President Trump decided to go to war in Iran," Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Democrats have made multiple efforts to end the war under the War Powers Resolution, but do not have the votes to do so.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back on critics during congressional testimony Wednesday.

"The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans," Hegseth said.

Baldwin responded directly to Hegseth's remarks.

"Secretary Hegseth is just showing us what we've always known about him, which is he does not have the temperament or the judgment to be leading our nation's military," Baldwin said.

Baldwin also pointed to what she called a contradiction in President Trump's position.

"President Trump ran for office saying, no more foreign wars, and I'm gonna bring costs down on day one. And this is just the opposite," Baldwin said.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has said Iran started the war a decade ago and believes President Trump is right to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Baldwin agrees on preventing a nuclear-armed Iran but argues a negotiated deal she supported a decade ago was working before President Trump dismantled it.

"I voted for the Iranian nuclear deal. It was negotiated by multiple countries. And it put a stop to Iran's nuclear ambitions, including intrusive international inspections of their nuclear sites," Baldwin said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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