Semi truck full of scrap topples over on freeway on-ramp

Posted at 12:48 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 13:48:54-05

MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck flipped onto its side and closed the ramp to I-43/94 from National Avenue Monday morning.

WisDOT video shows the semi on its side. The front of the vehicle appears to have suffered some damage.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was hauling a full load of scrap metal. The office says no word on injuries nor how long closures will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

