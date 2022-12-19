Semi truck full of scrap topples over on freeway on-ramp

MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck flipped onto its side and closed the ramp to I-43/94 from National Avenue Monday morning.

WisDOT video shows the semi on its side. The front of the vehicle appears to have suffered some damage.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the semi was hauling a full load of scrap metal. The office says no word on injuries nor how long closures will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The N/B I-43 off-ramp to National Ave. is closed, as MCSO responds to an overturned semi that was caring a full load of scrap metal. No word yet on any associated injuries. Expect the closure to be lengthy, given the payload & cleanup. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 19, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip