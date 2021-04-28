Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Semi carrying cardboard tips over on I-43, leading to traffic delays

items.[0].image.alt
via WisDOT/ 511
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office warned of lane closures northbound and southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/S. 6th St. area around 2:30 p.m.
I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/S. 6th St.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 21:55:39-04

MILWAUKEE — All lanes have reopened on I-43 after a semi-truck carrying thousands of pounds of cardboard boxes tipped over Tuesday afternoon, leading to traffic delays.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office warned of lane closures northbound and southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/South 6th Street area around 2:30 p.m. About five hours later the scene became clear and normal traffic resumed.

I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/S. 6th St.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office warned of lane closures northbound and southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/S. 6th St. area around 2:30 p.m.

Video from WisDOT cameras along the interstate showed what appeared to be cardboard boxes scattered across the roadway. The semi had tipped over onto its side, blocking at least one lane and the shoulder of the road.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the semi-trailer was loaded with 10,825 pounds of cardboard and that the cargo was destroyed during the rollover. The driver was cited for Failure to Control a Vehicle, the office says.

The Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku