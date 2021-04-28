Semi carrying cardboard tips over on I-43, leading to traffic delays

MILWAUKEE — All lanes have reopened on I-43 after a semi-truck carrying thousands of pounds of cardboard boxes tipped over Tuesday afternoon, leading to traffic delays.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office warned of lane closures northbound and southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/South 6th Street area around 2:30 p.m. About five hours later the scene became clear and normal traffic resumed.

via WisDOT/511 The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office warned of lane closures northbound and southbound I-43 in the Plainfield Curve/S. 6th St. area around 2:30 p.m.

Video from WisDOT cameras along the interstate showed what appeared to be cardboard boxes scattered across the roadway. The semi had tipped over onto its side, blocking at least one lane and the shoulder of the road.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the semi-trailer was loaded with 10,825 pounds of cardboard and that the cargo was destroyed during the rollover. The driver was cited for Failure to Control a Vehicle, the office says.

The Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash.

