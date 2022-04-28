Seltzer Beer Stroll to take place June 18 in downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Here is an event that will get seltzer beer lovers excited! The second annual Seltzer Beer Stroll will take place in downtown Racine on Saturday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation, allows you to stroll the sidewalks and sample all the newest seltzer beer flavors from 25 downtown locations.

This includes White Claws, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Coors, High Noon, Truly, and more.

The Downtown Racine Corporation The event allows you to stroll the sidewalks and sample all the new4est seltzer beer flavors from 25 downtown locations.

According to a news release from the Downtown Racine Corporation, each location will also offer apps and snacks from various downtown businesses, including The Red Onion, Pepi’s, Dewey’s, Reefpoint Brewhouse and more.

Tickets for the event are $30 and go on sale Sunday, May 1. You can get your tickets online here or to avoid the online sur-charge, call 262-634-6002.

Tickets include over 25 seltzer samples, apps and snacks, as well as a 4 ounce sampling glass.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip