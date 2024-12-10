Seeing the able and not the label: Young man diagnosed with autism writes his first children's book.

MILWAUKEE — Emmanuel Semons, who was diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and a mood disorder at the age of three, has always been a creative force. Despite challenges during his early school years—where he received support such as speech therapy—Emmanuel’s creativity has flourished.

His latest project, Little Manny Builds A Castle, reflects his imaginative spirit. In the story, the character "Manny" becomes bored sitting in his room until his mother leaves some boxes in the backyard. Inspired, Manny decides to build a castle out of the boxes, sparking a journey of creativity.

TMJ4 Emmanuel Semons is the author of "Little Manny Builds A Castle".

Emmanuel wrote the story, and his father, Freeman Semons, Jr., a graphic design freelancer, illustrated the characters. Freeman, who has been drawing all his life, says it was easy to bring Emmanuel's vision to life, simply by getting a clear visual from his son.

In the story, Manny shares Emmanuel’s love for trains, a passion that extends to Emmanuel’s custom-designed Trackmaster trains, which he sells on eBay.

Freeman Semons, Jr. Emmanuel is a creative designer of custom TrackMaster trains.

When asked about his love for trains, Emmanuel shared, "I like when they have whistles, roll, and pull freight and coaches, taking passengers to and from stations."

Emmanuel hopes that kids who read his book will take away an important message: That they can achieve anything they set their minds to, just like he has.

"What are you most proud of?" Emmanuel was asked. "Making trains, doing artwork, writing stories, and doing music too."

Indeed, Emmanuel is also musically talented. His father, Freeman, explains, "He can play by ear. He can listen to a song and then play the notes on a keyboard."

TMJ4 Freeman Semons, Jr. illustrated his son's book "Little Manny Builds A Castle".

Freeman, an accomplished songwriter and composer himself, notes that Emmanuel’s talents are a testament to the family’s creative spirit. The sky’s the limit for Emmanuel as he continues to discover new talents.

Freeman also offers an encouraging message to other parents: "Every child, whether they have autism, Asperger's, Down syndrome, or any other condition, is uniquely made. Whether verbal or non-verbal, they are intelligent and capable. There are no boundaries. Emmanuel has autism, but it doesn’t stop him from creating, dreaming, or pursuing the things he loves."

Emmanuel's book is available now on Amazon.

