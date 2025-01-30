Security questions addressed following Appleton International Airport security breach Tuesday afternoon

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Following a security breach at Appleton International Airport, some are questioning how it happened. Airport officials now say the driver, who nearly reached a runway, ignored multiple warnings and kept driving.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a confused older woman entered a construction site and nearly drove onto the airfield.

Jesse Funk, the airport’s air service and business development manager, said security measures were in place.

“It was guarded. There was a gate guard there. She simply ignored all the warnings, ignored the gate guard and kept on driving,” Funk said.

Despite getting through, she was quickly stopped by local law enforcement. She was later given a citation and released into the care of a family member, according to Capt. Nathan Borman of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our gate guard called our public safety. Our air traffic control can see that there is someone who’s not supposed to be in that vicinity as well. So they have eyes on the airfield at all times,” Funk said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the gate was open for construction vehicles and staffed with security.

Anthony Roman, an aviation security expert and CEO of Roman & Associates, said Appleton International Airport is safe but acknowledged open gates are a concern even when monitored.

“Security can always get better. However, budgets simply don’t allow for that at all airports, particularly regional and general aviation airports that have commercial traffic going in and out,” Roman said.

Airport officials said the area remains secure and operations will continue as construction moves forward.

