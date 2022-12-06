Security footage shows moments before woman shot, killed outside Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Chilling new footage shows the moments before a woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Milwaukee.

It happened at the CITGO on 107th and Heather on Sunday. The medical examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.

WATCH: Security video obtained by TMJ4 shows Liggins entering the gas station with a man just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Security footage before woman is fatally shot

After paying at the register, the two are seen leaving the store and getting into the back of a van parked at one of the pumps.

Witnesses say they then heard two gunshots. The footage then shows Liggins run out of the van and back into the store for help.

After running inside, she collapsed in an aisle as the van drove away.

An employee at the gas station was there that morning. He wasn't comfortable being named or speaking on camera due to safety concerns.

The employee said Liggins and the man she was with regularly stopped by the gas station and there didn’t seem to be tension between the two while they were inside the store that day.

After Liggins ran back into the shop injured, the employee began lifesaving measures until medical help arrived.

According to Milwaukee police, she sustained one fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they’re seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

