Secure hold at Greendale Middle School, students safe, school says

Officers are now investigating the credibility of the threat.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 21, 2022
GREENDALE, Wis. — All Greendale Middle School students and staff are safe after a social media threat led to a secure hold Monday afternoon.

Greendale Middle School Principal Ray Curry said in a letter to families that students are either having lunch or learning. The building is no longer in a secure hold. Earlier on Monday, some students reported receiving a threat to the building over social media.

Police believe the threat is not credible. The school district asks family members to not come to school at this time.

