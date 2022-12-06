Second victim found fatally shot in connection to woman's gas station homicide investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say Sunday's homicide is now being investigated as a double homicide after finding a body near 22nd and McKinley on Tuesday.

According to police, an unidentified woman was found shot and killed at a gas station near 107th and Heather on Sunday around 10 a.m. The medical examiner has since identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.

On Tuesday, police responded to 22nd and McKinley for a vehicle that was wanted in connection to the homicide. Upon arrival, police found a 50-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Security footage obtained by TMJ4 shows Sunday's homicide. Liggins enters the gas station with a man in the video. After paying, the two are seen leaving the store and getting into a van parked at the pumps.

Security footage before woman is fatally shot

Witnesses say they then heard two gunshots. Footage shows Liggins running out of the van and back into the store. Once inside, she collapsed and the van drove away.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

