Second person dies as a result of Waukesha residence fire: Officials confirm

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department confirmed Friday that a second person has died as a result of the Waukesha residence fire on March 8.

The fire happened around 1:25 a.m. at 1121 Lambeth Road. On that day, officials said a 50-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Now, a 51-year-old woman has also died as a result of the fire. Waukesha police identified the victims as Kevin and Kimberly McQuade, who were husband and wife.

The latest update from police on the other victims was that two men in their 20s had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20s had serious injuries. Four other residents were not hurt in the fire.

On Wednesday, officials with the Waukesha Fire Department said a glitch with the software that alerts crews to an emergency led to a delay in response to the fire.

The city's communication center had to contact the fire crews manually, and it wound up taking almost 11 minutes for fire officials to respond. Police only took three.

