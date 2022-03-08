Watch
People jump from 2nd floor window after Waukesha residence catches fire

Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 07:40:45-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two people were forced to jump from the second floor window and several others were injured after a four-unit residence caught fire in Waukesha early Tuesday morning.

The Waukesha Fire Department said in a statement that crews were called to 1211 Lambeth Road around 1:25 a.m. where they found the first floor of the building being consumed by flames.

Scene of the fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters outside the gutted building.

Two people had to jump from windows on the second floor of the building. First responders further aided two other people who were injured and outside the building.

Firefighters entered the burning building and saved two more residents inside, according to the fire department.

In total five people - three men and two women - were brought to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

City of Waukesha Fire Department Fire Chief Steven Howard said during a press briefing that there is no word on the condition of the victims. He said they are still accounting for all residents in the building. Everyone has a place to stay and the Salvation Army is not needed at this time, the chief said.

The fire was under control about 35 minutes after crews were first called, the fire department said.

No firefighters were injured, and no damage estimate or cause of the fire is available at this time, according to WFD.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal was notified.

