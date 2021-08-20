Watch
Second Ohio teen in custody in shooting that killed 13-year-old Milwaukee teen

Mark Durdak
Cleveland Heights shooting
Posted at 7:03 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:03:03-04

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A second teenage boy has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a relative’s home in a Cleveland suburb.

Authorities say the 16-year-old turned himself Wednesday night at the Cleveland Heights Police Department. That came four days after a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities have said at least two shots were fired into the Cleveland Heights home on Aug. 9. Investigators initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but later determined that it wasn’t a random attack. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

