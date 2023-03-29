Second giraffe dies within a week at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Another giraffe, Rahna, has been euthanized at the Milwaukee County Zoo after experiencing age-related issues.

Rahna was 30 years old, which is considered geriatric. She was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and is the half-sister of Baha, who died a week ago.

She arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in December of 1994 and has lived there ever since. The zoo said she was well-known as the white or "blond" giraffe because her face was almost completely white.

During her time at the zoo, Rahna gave birth to one calf, a female name Skye. Skye is now almost 25 and lives at the Sacramento Zoo in California. The zoo said Rahna didn't take well to motherhood, so Skye had to be raised by zoo keepers.

Milwaukee County Zoo Rahna the giraffe.

Rahna was a smart and observant giraffe. She participated in training for routing animal care activities throughout her life. She was the first member of the Milwaukee her to have radiographs of her front feet and also the first to allow her front hooves to be examined and cleaned.

The zoo said she could also be stubborn and opinionated but she was beloved by zookeepers. Her zookeepers said that she definitely had a “personality,” and watching her grow from a smart and “sassy” young giraffe into a sweet and mellow senior has been an honor and a pleasure.

The giraffe building will be closed on March 29, giving zookeepers time to mourn Rahna and comfort the other giraffes.

