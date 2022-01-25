Second Gentleman focuses on arts during Milwaukee trip

MILWAUKEE — The Second Gentleman's visit to Milwaukee threw the spotlight on the arts and the impact federal relief money has had on local programs and the students.

Doug Emhoff toured at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center with Eric Ness, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin District Director.

The visit highlighted the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, which received $395,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and First Stage, which got more than $1 million from the same program. Money from the grant came through the American Rescue Plan.

Some musicians with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra performed for Emhoff. They, along with actors from First Stage, also talked about what the arts have meant to them throughout the pandemic.

"It's something near and dear to me anyway, but just to see these special kids whether they're acting or in music, and doing it all together at this facility...I'm inspired," Emhoff said.

Soon after meeting with students, Emhoff was off to a private conversation with leaders in the local Jewish community.

Heading into the meeting, Emhoff was sure they would talk about the epidemic of hate and the administration's efforts to push back.

