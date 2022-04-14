Second competency exam ordered for suspect in Green Bay dismemberment case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Warning: Details in this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Taylor Schabusiness, a woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man, will receive a second exam to determine if she's competent to stand trial.

This comes after a hearing Wednesday in Brown County court, where Judge Thomas Walsh said the court-ordered competency evaluation indicates she’s competent to proceed with a trial.

Judge Walsh then granted Shabusiness’ lawyer’s request for an independent competency exam. The exam is expected to be completed in time for Shabusiness’ next scheduled court appearance, a status conference at 3 p.m. on May 10.

Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection to the death of a Green Bay man back in February.

She is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

The case stems from when Green Bay Police officers responded around 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 23 to a call at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. The call to police said a severed head was found in a bucket in the basement. The head was later identified as belonging to a 25-year-old Green Bay resident.

The criminal complaint said the victim's mother found the head.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Schabusiness was identified as someone who was last seen with the victim. When police arrived at Schabusiness' apartment, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness came out of the apartment and had what appeared to be dried blood on her clothes and her hands.

Officers inspected the van Schabusiness had been using and the complaint says additional human body parts including legs were found in a box in the passenger's seat.

When interviewed by police, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness told officers she and the victim were smoking meth and then engaged in a sex act that involved strangulation. According to the complaint, Schabusiness said she continued to strangle the victim until he was dead. Afterward, statements in the criminal complaint indicate that Schabusiness assaulted the victim's body.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective clarified with Schabusiness that she was in the basement with the victim all during the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, and then dismembered the victim’s body.

