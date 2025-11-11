Second breakfast: how TJ Walker middle school is helping students stay fed during the shutdown

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At TJ Walker Middle School, students are participating in a “second breakfast” program launched about a month ago, with participation increasing soon after the government shutdown began.

In the halls of TJ Walker Middle School, students step out of class for what the district calls “second breakfast.”

We talked with school staff and heard from a student about how the second breakfast program is helping kids each morning. Watch below:

“Before I came up, I got a milk from it," Jaxx, a student at TJ Walker, said.

Jaxx says he takes a second breakfast or snack each morning at school.

“Most of the time, and I obviously like to have a snack when I’m working," Jaxx said.

Jenny Spude, director of the Sturgeon Bay School District’s food program, says the district started the program about a month ago.

“We give them another opportunity at breakfast, kind of like mid-morning, in between breakfast and lunch," Jenny Spude, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Director, said.

The program is one way the Sturgeon Bay School District is working to keep students fed, even as the federal shutdown continues to put pressure on families.

“We also know that food security is more than likely a concern at home," Spude said.

When the program first launched, approximately 30 students participated before school. Now, with families facing more strain from the federal shutdown, that number has more than tripled.

“Now we feed well over 110 students when our enrollment is just a little bit over 200," Spude said.

Students grab a quick breakfast from carts, choosing a grain, a fruit or vegetable, and a third item of their choice.

“These last 40 days have been rough on some families," Tj Walker Middle School Principal Mark Smullen said.

Principal Smullen says the second breakfast program is giving parents one less thing to worry about during the government shutdown.

“As a parent, to know that your child has a chance to make sure that they’re getting fed, knowing that you’ve been given a good chance to eat every day, it means a lot to parents," Smullen said.

Principal Smullen says the district will maintain the second breakfast program as long as it ensures students receive the nutrition they need.

