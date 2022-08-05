Second baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo baby boom continues!

A Facebook post from the zoo says a second baby giraffe was born on Thursday to Ziggy and Baha. The calf, whose gender was not announced, was born at 12:20 p.m. and standing by 1:05 p.m.

The baby is the fourth calf to Ziggy and Baha, and is the second of the season at the zoo.

Back in May, the Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a baby girl to mom Marlee and dad giraffe Bahatika.

The zoo said this new baby will remain indoors, closed off from visitors, as it bonds with its mom.

Giraffes haven't been the only thing born at the zoo this year, though. They have also welcomed a Red Panda cub, 11 Nigerian dwarf goats, a Harbor Seal pup, and a Prehensile-tailed porcupine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip