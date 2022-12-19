Seasonal beer brewed with City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree boughs is available for purchase

MILWAUKEE — Black Husky Brewing and Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) Forestry Services Division have partnered for the production of the winter seasonal version of Sproose, a double IPA.

2022 City Sproose is a beer brewed with boughs from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.

This is the third year the Riverwest brewery and the DPW Forestry Services Division have teamed up for the production of this IPA.

One dollar from the sale of each City Sproose will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund. That fund helps pay for tree plantings throughout the city.

“We are continuously looking for creative ways to fund initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Milwaukeeans," Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. "Black Husky has been an excellent partner in contributing to the Urban Forestry Fund."

This year's City Christmas Tree was donated by Erwin Boehme, a 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran and retired City of Milwaukee Firefighter. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was harvested from his home in Washington Heights on Nov. 1.

The Forestry Division of the DPW trimmed boughs to accommodate the City Sproose brewing process during the tree's harvest preparation.

“This is more than just brewing a beer; it is an opportunity to enhance the community through the Urban Forestry Fund and also display creative uses of the city’s resources in a sustainable manner,” Black Husky Brewing Owner Tim Eichinger said. “The bonus has been the story that each of the tree donors has.”

Black Husky Brewing debuted this year's City Sproose on Saturday, Dec. 10.

This season's City Sproose is only available at the Black Husky Brewing taproom at 900 E. Locust St.

