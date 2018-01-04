Sears is closing at Brookfield Square

More than 30 Sears stores are closing, including two Wisconsin locations at Brookfield Square and Green Bay Plaza.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced that over 100 stores will be closing, 64 Kmarts and 39 Sears stores. Shoppers can expect liquidation sales by mid-January. All of the listed stores will be closed by April 2018. Eligible employees will be able to apply for openings at other Sears Holdings area stores.

The Brookfield store will close by mid-March and the Green Bay store will close by early April. The Sears Auto Center at the Green Bay location will close by late February.

According to Sears Holdings' release, the stores are closing because they are not making profits. The statement said, "We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members."

Head to Brookfield Square for the liquidation sales and a few last shopping trips before it closes for good.