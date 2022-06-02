Search for 26-year-old man last seen trying to jump off Sheboygan break wall discontinues

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The search for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen taking off his clothes and running down a break wall with the intention of jumping into Lake Michigan has been discontinued.

Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard have been searching for the man since Monday.

According to the City of Sheboygan Fire Department, several agencies continued to search for the man at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses believe the man ran down the pier and jumped into the water Monday night. Sheboygan police said in a statement Tuesday that the man possibly jumped from the north break wall on Monday around 10 p.m. Family members were the last people to see the man.

Authorities suspended the search just after 2 a.m. overnight due to lake and weather conditions, and resumed around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Later in the morning, however, after a survey of water conditions, operations have been postponed. Lake Michigan was too rough to safely put divers in. By the end of the day Tuesday, the Sheboygan Fire Department said they did not find anything.

Officials determined it was safe to resume the search on Wednesday. Agencies searched the Sheboygan Harbor using underwater sonar and drones. Divers also checked areas of the harbor. The victim was unable to be located. The search has been discontinued and the family has been notified, according to the City of Sheboygan Fire Department.

