Multi-agency search for man last seen trying to jump off Sheboygan break wall

SHEBOYGAN — Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing man in Sheboygan, who was last seen taking off his clothes and running down a break wall with the intention of jumping into Lake Michigan.

Sheboygan police said in a statement Tuesday that the man possibly jumped from the north break wall on Monday around 10 p.m. Family members were the last people to see the man.

Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue swimmers and members of Sheboygan police began searching for the man, assisted by the Sheboygan County Dive team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan and a US Coast Guard Helicopter from Air Station Waukegan.

Authorities suspended the search just after 2 a.m. overnight due to lake and weather conditions, and resumed around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

