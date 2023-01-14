Watch Now
Seahawks donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Packers win

It was a tough loss for Packers fans last Sunday. The Packers lost 20-16 to the Lions, killing the team's chance to head to the playoffs.
Morry Gash/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 13, 2023
The Seattle Seahawks and their fanbase donated $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation to celebrate the team's win over the Green Bay Packers.

According to the Associated Press, the Lions had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime. Seattle then earned the NFC's final playoff spot.

On Friday, the Lions announced Seahawk fans poured in over 700 donations to its Detroit Lions Foundation, totaling nearly $20,000.

From the Seattle Seahawks organization, $12 was donated in honor of 12s and Seahawks fans everywhere, $2,016 was donated in honor of the Lions beating the Packers 20-16, $30 was donated in honor of Jamaal Williams, and $313 was in honor of Detroit Lions fans.

According to the Detroit Lions, the foundation "is changing the game for Lions communities by investing in strategic partnerships to empower youth for lasting, transformative change with a focus in our hometown of Detroit."

