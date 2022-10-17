SE Wisconsin wakes up to snow ❄️

SLINGER, Wis. — If you were lucky you may have woken up to snow this morning!

The first snowflakes came down just before 6 a.m. on Monday. While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.

The TMJ4 Storm Chaser was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Slinger, Wisconsin when the snow started falling.

Lows are forecasted to be in the 20s with the wind chill on Monday. We will have several chances for precipitation this week so we may be in store for more snow!

Check out coverage from the TMJ4 News Today crew below:

Chasing snow, yes SNOW, this morning. We could have some minor accumulation, otherwise wet roads fro the morning commute. More on @TMJ4 News Today. LIVE: https://t.co/fw9rhejNeI pic.twitter.com/ig93CpfuZA — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) October 17, 2022

Scattered snow showers as you head out the door! Wind gusts near 40 mph are reducing visibility. Drive safely this morning. @TMJ4 More: https://t.co/wk9la6OHGJ pic.twitter.com/quvD3SQc5x — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) October 17, 2022

You might be waking up to… dare I say it… SNOW this morning. 😒



This is the hood of the Storm Chaser @MarisaWoloszyn is in right now. We have a mix of everything this morning. Snow, cold, wind— we have you covered on @tmj4. pic.twitter.com/ywFLWs6D4D — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) October 17, 2022

Monday. Sometimes we're ready to go (like @MarisaWoloszyn) and the rest of us are sidetracked on how to pronounce "roof." @AdrianaMendez @SymoneTV #TMJ4Today pic.twitter.com/liEUUmLcqk — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) October 17, 2022

