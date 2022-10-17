Watch Now
SE Wisconsin wakes up to snow ❄️

The first snowflakes came down just before 6 a.m. on Monday.
Snowing in Slinger, Wisconsin
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 17, 2022
SLINGER, Wis. — If you were lucky you may have woken up to snow this morning!

The first snowflakes came down just before 6 a.m. on Monday. While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.

The TMJ4 Storm Chaser was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Slinger, Wisconsin when the snow started falling.

Lows are forecasted to be in the 20s with the wind chill on Monday. We will have several chances for precipitation this week so we may be in store for more snow!

Check out coverage from the TMJ4 News Today crew below:

