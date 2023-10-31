SE Wisconsin enjoys an early snowfall on Halloween

MILWAUKEE — A brand new fresh coat of snow, layered ever so gently on the fall-colored foliage that still remains is a beautiful sign of the season's change.

“You know the first snowfall is always the most pretty because we don’t have the gross snow yet,” said Veronica Vespalec. “Being downtown to see it too, it’s so pretty.”

For Vespalec, a Wisconsin native, the snow on Tuesday came as no surprise but for her friends Marian Porter and Tiana Toma who are visiting from California, they say it might as well be a scene right our a Hallmark movie.

“I love the weather change, like we never get this back home, so I'm enjoying it and I'm taking it all in,” said Marian Porter.

“This is totally spectacular,” said Tiana Toma. “I love it. It's great.”

It was the first day of the season snow flurries danced their way from the sky down the the river. The first time you may have commuted to work all bundled up from head to toe. It was also the first weather ever that had DPW trucks loading up with salt and brine before heading out onto the roads.

“Today we're actually doing a bridge run which means we're salting our bridges ahead of time just to be on the safe side,” said DPW Sanitation Area Manager Jeff Smith.

When it comes to how much salt is used, DPW says it all just depends on the pavement temperatures and weather forecast. They said the primary goal is public safety and whenever they can use the least amount of salt to get the job done, they do it.

Smith said while they’re open to new hires, they are able to currently operate with a full staff. He said 18 trucks were deployed on Tuesday for the anti-ice work. He also said you should always do your best to accommodate them on the roads.

“To make sure that our trucks if you see them have room to operate and work and not be too close behind them, because a lot of times they're either plowing or salting,” said Smith.

Smith said this is just a small tip to keep in mind as most drivers use the first snowfall to recall how to drive in these conditions in the first place.

“Hopefully most of us natives know the drill by now,” said Vespalec.

