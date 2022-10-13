Scotty McCreery to perform after Admirals game January 28, tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced a post-game concert coming to the UW-Panther Arena on Thursday. The performer... Scotty McCreery!

The concert will take place after the Admirals' Jan. 28 game against Grand Rapids.

The puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tickets for the game and concert are on sale now, with prices starting at $25 apiece.

McCreery found his way into the country music scene when he won American Idol back in 2011. His hit songs include 'You Time,' 'Five More Minutes,' and 'The Trouble With Girls.' His most recent release was the hit single 'Damn Strait.'

Purchase tickets for the game and performance on the Admirals website.

