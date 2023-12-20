School District of Brown Deer bans contracted substitute teacher after 'inappropriate comments'

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The School District of Brown Deer confirmed a message was sent to families about what led to prohibiting a substitute teacher from returning to the district.

Brown Deer Middle School's principal Jim Young wrote that a contracted substitute teacher made inappropriate unacceptable comments to a classroom full of 7th grade students.

Students alerted school leaders who investigated immediately and ended the substitute's assignment for the day.

Young stated the individual claimed to make the comments in jest. However, Young wrote that they expect adults to model appropriate behavior and be mindful of how their

It is not clear what exactly was said.

The substitute teacher, who has not been identified, is employed by Teachers On Call.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said it is deeply troubled by the report. Pending an investigation the teacher has been removed from all future assignments.

Teachers On Call said it is cooperating with school administration and law enforcement.

Read the full statement from Teachers On Call below.

"Teachers on Call is deeply troubled about the report of inappropriate behavior involving our employee while on assignment. The safety and well-being of students are our top priority; therefore, pending the completion of the investigation, the substitute teacher has been removed from all future assignments.

We do not tolerate or permit any form of violent or aggressive behavior or statements by our employees, and we take employee misconduct allegations seriously. We are cooperating with school administration and law enforcement as they investigate this matter.

Our substitute educators undergo rigorous screening and background checks prior to being placed in a classroom. Our screening process includes a criminal records check, including crimes against children, and a search of the National Sex Offender Registry. We also adhere to state and district requirements for screening.

We have no further comment."

