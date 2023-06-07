School bus with children inside struck by gunfire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were on a school bus when it was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened as the bus was traveling eastbound on Meinecke near 15th street just before 3:00pm.

Luckily, no one on the school bus was injured. Police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

