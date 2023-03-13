Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

School bus vs. vehicle crash in Kenosha County; no injuries among students

A pick-up truck collided with a school bus near Salem Lakes in Kenosha County Monday morning. Four students on board were brought to the hospital and none were found to be injured, officials said.
Ambulance
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 13:51:54-04

VILLAGE OF PADDOCK LAKE, Wis. — A pick-up truck collided with a school bus near Salem Lakes in Kenosha County Monday morning. Four students on board were brought to the hospital and none were found to be injured, officials said.

According to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, a number of students as well as the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the pick-up truck was heading eastbound on Highway 50 when it hit the bus heading westbound, near Highway 83. The bus and the truck were damaged in the crash. Dousman Transport sent a second bus to the scene of the crash to get students to class.

The 60-year-old driver of the pick-up was not injured and was cited for "driving too fast for conditions."

A third vehicle was also hit by the pick-up truck. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The four students brought to the hospital were from Salem Grade School.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News