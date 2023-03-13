School bus vs. vehicle crash in Kenosha County; no injuries among students

VILLAGE OF PADDOCK LAKE, Wis. — A pick-up truck collided with a school bus near Salem Lakes in Kenosha County Monday morning. Four students on board were brought to the hospital and none were found to be injured, officials said.

According to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, a number of students as well as the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the pick-up truck was heading eastbound on Highway 50 when it hit the bus heading westbound, near Highway 83. The bus and the truck were damaged in the crash. Dousman Transport sent a second bus to the scene of the crash to get students to class.

The 60-year-old driver of the pick-up was not injured and was cited for "driving too fast for conditions."

A third vehicle was also hit by the pick-up truck. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The four students brought to the hospital were from Salem Grade School.

