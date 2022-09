MILWAUKEE — A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning near North and Sherman.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed there was a crash at the scene, but did not have information on potential injuries.

TMJ4 News has crews in the area who said there were three other cars involved.

TMJ4 A school bus and three cars were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

Our crew did not see any students in the area.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip