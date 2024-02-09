School bus crashes into building's only entrance, trapping people inside near Holton and Locust

Milwaukee Police are responding to a crash that ended with a school bus in a building near Holton and Locust.

There were no kids on the Lamers Bus Line vehicle. It appears the bus and a truck pulling a trailer collided before the bus crashed into a building wall.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Truck damaged by crash

The owner of the building told TMJ4’s Sydni Eure that people live in the attached church building and the bus crashed into its only entrance and exit. Those people are currently stuck inside the building.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Bus crash damage from inside the building

Two other vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

Sydni is still on the scene of the crash working to learn more. This story will be updated.

