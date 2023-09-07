School bus crash near 44th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A school bus was involved in a crash near 44th and Auer in Milwaukee on Thursday.

TMJ4 News crews at the scene say there were three students on the bus, and one of them was in a wheelchair.

TMJ4 44th and Burleigh

Not too far away, there is a large police presence near 44th and Burleigh. A neighbor told TMJ4 News there was a shooting.

Officials are yet to release any details about what happened in both incidents.



The school bus crash in Milwaukee comes as Racine police continue to investigate two other school bus crashes within 24 hours of each other. Both of the crashes were on the same street. Wednesday's crash happened near Shoop and Goold. Thursday's happened near Erie and Goold.

