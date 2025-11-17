Schimel appointed as Interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Brad D. Schimel has been appointed as the Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Schimel is the former Wisconsin Attorney General and has also served as a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge. He ran for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court during the April 2025 election. Despite being the most expensive state judicial race in U.S. history, the election ended in a landslide victory for Justice Susan Crawford.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin,' Schimel said. "For more than three and a half decades, public service has been my calling — first as a young prosecutor in Waukesha County, then as District Attorney, Attorney General, and most recently as a judge. In every one of those roles, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside dedicated professionals who believe, as I do, that justice isn’t just a system, it’s a promise we make to the people we serve."

As Interim United States Attorney, Schimel will be the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He will lead an office of approximately 82 prosecutors, civil litigators, support personnel, and professional staff.

Richard G. Frohling, who had served in an acting capacity, will return to his position as First Assistant United States Attorney.

