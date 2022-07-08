Schedule announced for 2022 Luxembourg Fest

BELGIUM — The Luxembourg American Cultural Society and Center (LACS) have announced the schedule for the 2022 Luxembourg Fest happening in Belgium, Wis.

The 36th annual fest will kick off on August 11 and run through August 14.

According to LACS, the fest will kick off with a LACS member meeting on August 11. The next day, there will be a Fest Cultural Forum called "The Jewish Experience in Luxembourg," which will have options for those who can't attend in person.

On Saturday the 13th, festivities will kick off with a Main Street Parade followed by various activities at the Belgium Community Park. There will be a performance by Wisconsin's Bootjack Road, a new band that plays rock, country, and other songs. Their performance will be from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Finally, the festival will wrap up on Sunday the 14th with a special mass at 10 a.m. There will be a virtual auction, raising money for LACS, with bidding open from August 5 through Aug. 13.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip