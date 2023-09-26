Schabusiness set to be sentenced Tuesday after withdrawing request to delay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The sentencing for Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26.

In a letter written to Judge Thomas Walsh, Schabusiness' attorney Christopher Froelich, said that he was finally able to meet with Schaubusiness on Friday.

Tuesday's sentencing proceedings are expected to begin with victim impact statements.

Attorney Jevon Jaconi explains what will likely happen next.

"After that, District Attorney (DA) makes their recommendation, they also read what's called the PSI, which is a pre-sentence investigation, that would have been done by Department of Corrections..." Jaconi said. "They'll have an independent, what they think recommendation is good, then the defense goes second. So attorney Froelich would go, and then finally Schabusiness has the last word."

An expert is expected to testify about the effects of using methamphetamine, and Schabusiness is expected to speak at her sentencing.

This comes after Schabusiness was convicted of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion in a Green Bay home in February 2022.

In late July, a jury found Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Sentencing is scheduled to happen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

