Saying goodbye to Brian Gotter as he departs TMJ4 News

MILWAUKEE — After 26 years in broadcast news and 16 years with TMJ4, we are saying goodbye to Brian Gotter.

Gotter has made the decision to retire from television and has taken a full-time job with the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund.

Over the years, Brian has been the face of TMJ4’s partnership with the MACC Fund. The MACC Fund has become a passion of Brian’s, which is why he's joining the organization in a full-time capacity.

TMJ4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky will take over the role of chief meteorologist beginning Monday, with Marisa Woloszyn filling Niznansky's shoes as the morning meteorologist.

Gotter's last day is Friday, so we are spending the day looking back at some of Gotter's funniest moments with TMJ4.

Check out the video above and come back to this page throughout the day to see even more Gotter content from out afternoon newscasts.

Congrats, Brian! We will miss you!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip