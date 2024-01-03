Watch Now
Say goodbye to streaming: more and more people canceling their subscriptions

A new report from the Wall Street Journal says 25% of people who subscribe to the 8 major streaming services cancelled 3 of those subscriptions over the past two years.
In Today's Talker — First it was popular to cut the cord on cable. Now, more and more people are canceling their streaming subscriptions.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, 25% of people who subscribe to the eight major streaming services canceled three of those services in the last two years.

The say the reason for leaving is growing monthly costs and lack of content.

