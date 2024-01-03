Say goodbye to streaming: more and more people canceling their subscriptions

In Today's Talker — First it was popular to cut the cord on cable. Now, more and more people are canceling their streaming subscriptions.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, 25% of people who subscribe to the eight major streaming services canceled three of those services in the last two years.

The say the reason for leaving is growing monthly costs and lack of content.





