Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Savannah Bananas coming to Milwaukee September 2023

The Savannah Bananas will play at Franklin Field Sept. 8 and 9.
Savannah Bananas CPL
Stephen B. Morton/AP
FILE - Savannah Bananas pitcher Nolan Daniels, center, laughs with teammates on the bench before the team's baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we'll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world."(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
Savannah Bananas CPL
Posted at 8:56 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 09:56:55-04

MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition circus baseball team, is coming to Milwaukee in September of 2023!

The team is similar to the Harlem-Globetrotters, but they play baseball!

They will be taking on the Milwaukee Milkmen Sept. 8 and 9, bringing with them lots of energy, crowd involvement, and a whole lot of fun.

Players take part in dance breaks, and pitchers wear stilts! You're in for quite the show at a Savannah Bananas game.

Tickets for the games are not on sale yet, but you can sign up for the presale list and for alerts on the Savannah Bananas website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer: TMJ4's commitment to reducing reckless driving