Savannah Bananas coming to Milwaukee September 2023

MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition circus baseball team, is coming to Milwaukee in September of 2023!

The team is similar to the Harlem-Globetrotters, but they play baseball!

They will be taking on the Milwaukee Milkmen Sept. 8 and 9, bringing with them lots of energy, crowd involvement, and a whole lot of fun.

Players take part in dance breaks, and pitchers wear stilts! You're in for quite the show at a Savannah Bananas game.

Tickets for the games are not on sale yet, but you can sign up for the presale list and for alerts on the Savannah Bananas website.

8 months, 70 games. Bring it on, 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.



Rewatch the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft: https://t.co/JDItuU7zgS pic.twitter.com/DiilK4clMN — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 4, 2022

