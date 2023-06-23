Saturday rummage sale benefits Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Proceeds for an upcoming rummage sale in New Berlin will go toward the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.

"Honestly, it's so exciting for me to see how many people are willing to pitch in," Taylor Kulich said.

The rummage sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 outside of the Keller Williams Realty office on South Moorland Road.

The memorial fund is close to Kulich's heart. Her mother Jane was one of the six people killed at the parade in 2021.

"My mom was just a light. She was a true gem. She was an amazing mom, grandma, sister, and friend," Kulich shared.

She talked at length about how to community rallied together immediately following the tragedy. The rummage sale is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"To me, that's what this memorial represents is the strength of the community the unity and it's a place to come for remembrance," Kulich explained.

The funding goal is $1.5 million for two memorials.

So far, 428 donors from 33 states, Washington D.C. and Canada have pitched in $358,616.

From clothing to home decor, sporting goods, and more, donations for the sale have been pouring in. Organizers will have a raffle along with other ways to give.

It is a lot of work to pull together, but Kulich believes it is worthwhile.

"I think it's a huge part of the healing process for everyone," Kulich said.

The Keller Williams Realty building is located at 2665 S. Moorland Road in New Berlin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip