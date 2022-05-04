Sargento Foods to acquire Wisconsin-based Baker Cheese Factory, Inc.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento Foods announced Tuesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wisconsin-based Baker Cheese Factory, Inc.

Sargento said the acquisition will add to the wide variety of sliced, shredded, and snack natural cheese products already offered.

“Throughout our history we have always looked for new ways to build long-term stakeholder value. We’re excited to welcome Baker Cheese and its employees to the Sargento family. This is a great opportunity, and will allow us to continue our industry-leading growth in the marketplace,” said Louie Gentine, 3rd Generation CEO Sargento Foods. “We take pride in our track record of successful innovation and look forward to unlocking new pathways for our portfolio, processes, and employees.”

Baker Cheese Factory is a family-owned company in St. Cloud. It was founded in 1916 and is known for its mozzarella string cheese, which is sold in all 50 states.

“We believe Sargento has the right culture, capabilities, and commitment to innovation to grow our business for generations to come,” said Brian Baker, 4th Generation CEO of Baker Cheese. “Our award-winning string cheese and commitment to service and quality aligns with everything Sargento seeks to accomplish. We welcome this important step toward our future.”

Since Sargento and Baker Cheese are both privately held companies, financial details of the sale will not be disclosed.

Baker Cheese has 250 employees in St. Cloud. Sargento has more than 2,000 employees at its four Wisconsin locations, including remote sales teams across the country.

The acquisition will not displace any employees.

