Santa Cycle Rampage fundraiser returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Get dressed for a holly jolly good time because the Sana Cycle Rampage 'Return of the Rampage' is back in 2021.

Thousands of people will dress up as Santa Claus, elfs, and more, for a slow-roll through downtown Milwaukee.

It's a fundraiser to the Wisconsin Bike Federation that helps make biking safer and more enjoyable for everyone. It costs $25 for a single person to sign up, and it's $5 for anyone 18 or younger, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

The bike ride will happen on Dec. 4 and go from 9 am to 11 am through downtown Milwaukee.

