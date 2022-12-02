Santa Cycle Rampage 2022: Santas to take over Milwaukee streets on Dec. 3

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday Santas are taking over the streets of Milwaukee for the Santa Cycle Rampage. As of Thursday, about 1,000 riders signed up to take part in the 12-mile loop course bike ride event.

Jake Newborn with the Wisconsin Bike Fed, is also the lead Santa. Not only is he in charge of making the right turns and following the correct route but he also sets the mood for the ride, blasting holiday music along the way.

"I feel just like the real Santa, being in charge of a lot of people‘s holiday spirit. But again, it’s really awesome and I take it seriously," said Newborn.

The bike ride is not only bringing holiday cheer to Milwaukee, but also promoting winter bike riding, and raising funds for Wisconsin Bike Fed.

"It's just fun to bring us adults back into the Christmas spirit and remember what it’s like to be young," said Newborn.

Riders can register day of. The ride starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

There are two locations:



Bike Fed office: 187 E. Becher St.

Hollander Grand Cafe on Downer: 2608 N. Downer Ave.

To learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip